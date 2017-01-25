Should sprinkler systems be required in new homes?

Related Coverage Fire breaks out in Moiliili apartment building

Should each county have the option to require home builders to install sprinkler systems in new homes?

It’s a question state lawmakers will be asked to decide, and one that some worry could add thousands of dollars to the cost of building a home.

Right now, most condominiums are required to have them, but not single-family homes or townhomes.

The Honolulu Fire Department wants to change that, or at least give the counties the option to decide for themselves.

Assistant chief Socrates Bratakos told us the department thinks it’s a good idea to put sprinkler systems in homes, which is why it’s pushing for counties to have the opportunity to require them.

Fire sprinklers are activated by heat, and the department says they not only can keep people safe, but also the firefighters who put out fire.

“It saves people’s lives and property,” Bratakos explained. “The fire service really believes in fire sprinklers for any kind of homes — apartments, townhouses, and houses — and while they may be expensive, we think that through the state hearings process and the county hearings process, it should be considered.”

Gladys Marrone is the CEO of the Building Industry Association of Hawaii, which wants to keep things the way are.

“The new homes, which is where they want to put the law, apply the law,” Marrone said. “New homes are built so much safer with better technology, hardwire smoke alarms, and other types of materials that just really make a home so much more safer.”

Installing fire sprinkler systems can cost thousands of dollars. Marrone says the biggest cost comes from upgrading the water meter.

“Why not leave it up to the counties to make their own decisions?” KHON2 asked.

“For us, building codes, it’s all done at the county level, but there is also state building code council that starts the process with reviewing the codes and adoptions to the code,” Marrone said.

HFD says it understands the costs associated with the upgrades, but still believes the counties should be allowed to make the calls.

“What is the cost of a life? What does that compare to losing somebody losing your family member, losing all your memories?” Bratakos said.