7th ranked Sharks sweep season series with BYUH in rivalry finale

No. 7 Hawai’i Pacific University battled through a rivalry game to defeat Brigham Young University-Hawaii 91-79 Thursday night in PacWest action at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The Sharks (19-1, 11-1) extended their winning streak to seven straight and swept the Seasiders (5-13, 3-9) in the season series. It was the last time BYU-H will face HPU in men’s basketball as the Seasiders drop their athletic program after this year.

Chauncey Orr led the Sharks with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Connor Looney added 17 points and Elliott DeFreitas 13.

The Seasiders got 31 points from Tanner Nelson, with Gabriel Andrade scoring 18 off the bench and Denhym Brooke posting 15 points with 11 rebounds.

The Sharks are off until next Thursday night when they start a three-game Southern California road trip by facing No. 4 California Baptist.