Ala Moana Apple Store robbery suspects wanted

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for your help in identifying and locating three males wanted for robbing a delivery truck.
On Friday, November 11, 2016, the victim was making a delivery to the Apple Store at Ala Moana Shopping Center when he was confronted and assaulted by two males while unloading cargo.
Suspect #1 brandished a handgun, threatened the driver, and took the keys for the van.
Suspect #2 got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive the van away with suspect #1 in the passenger seat.
The victim was able to grab suspect #1 and remove him from the van. He then attempted to detain the suspect until police arrived.
Suspect #2 drove off in the van containing numerous Apple products.
While waiting for the police to arrive, another vehicle pulled up with suspect #3. He brandished a handgun, and threatened the victim to release suspect #1.
Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.
CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. All calls are confidential and anonymous. You can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.
Suspect 1: Sketch and photo
- Age: 20s
- Height: 5’8”
- Weight: Heavy build
- Hair: Dark
- Clothing: Dark colored striped
- Shirt, dark shorts, slippers
Suspect #2: Photo
- Age: 30s
- Height: 5’8”
- Weight: Medium build
- Clothing: White t-shirt, light
- Colored baseball cap, light colored
- Shorts
Suspect # 3: No description available