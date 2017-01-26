Ala Moana Apple Store robbery suspects wanted

Suspect #1, suspect #1, and suspect #2
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for your help in identifying and locating three males wanted for robbing a delivery truck.

On Friday, November 11, 2016, the victim was making a delivery to the Apple Store at Ala Moana Shopping Center when he was confronted and assaulted by two males while unloading cargo.

Suspect #1 brandished a handgun, threatened the driver, and took the keys for the van.

Suspect #2 got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive the van away with suspect #1 in the passenger seat.

The victim was able to grab suspect #1 and remove him from the van. He then attempted to detain the suspect until police arrived.

Suspect #2 drove off in the van containing numerous Apple products.

While waiting for the police to arrive, another vehicle pulled up with suspect #3. He brandished a handgun, and threatened the victim to release suspect #1.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. All calls are confidential and anonymous. You can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.

 

Suspect 1: Sketch and photo

  • Age: 20s
  • Height: 5’8”
  • Weight: Heavy build
  • Hair: Dark
  • Clothing: Dark colored striped
  • Shirt, dark shorts, slippers

 

Suspect #2: Photo

  • Age: 30s
  • Height: 5’8”
  • Weight: Medium build
  • Clothing: White t-shirt, light
  • Colored baseball cap, light colored
  • Shorts

Suspect # 3: No description available

