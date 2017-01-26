Beware impostors posing as Board of Water Supply employees

A warning to the public from the Board of Water Supply:

Strangers are claiming to be BWS employees in order to gain access to customers’ homes.

In a recent incident, a Kailua resident was contacted by someone requesting to check for a leak in the resident’s backyard. According to BWS, a man showed up at the home in a black truck with no BWS markings, in non-BWS attire, and did not possess the proper BWS credentials.

The utility stresses that any personnel involved in official BWS activity will be properly credentialed, wearing official BWS attire with the BWS logo, driving BWS-labeled vehicles, and carrying an official City and County of Honolulu badge with the agency identified as the BWS.

The BWS does not conduct leak detection on customer property nor inside the residence and does not schedule appointments outside its regular business hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Residents who want to confirm the validity of an individual claiming to be a BWS employee may call the BWS at 748-5000, or call 911 if they are suspicious of an individual’s credentials.

Customers may also call the BWS at 748-5041 to file an additional report.

