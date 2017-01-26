Cheesecake Factory, Sephora among new tenants to open at Ka Makana Alii

By Published:
ka-makana-alii

The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora will open their first West Oahu locations at Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei.

Sephora’s new 5,402-square-foot store at Ka Makana Alii will offer classic and emerging brands of products including makeup, skin care, fragrance, body, smile care, and hair care, in addition to Sephora’s own private label.

It is expected to open in late spring.

The Cheesecake Factory, known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, will open an 8,000-square-foot standalone restaurant.

It is slated to open in late fall.

Many new tenants have joined the center since its opening last October.

Wendy’s, Infinitea, and GoWireless opened this month.

