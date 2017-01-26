City passes bill to establish single-day bus pass

The City Council unanimously passed a bill that would do away with the transfer slip, and put in its place an all-day pass in its place.

Bill 69 would establish a $5 single day pass allowing an adult passenger on the bus to travel on an unlimited number of buses during a 27-hour period. Why 27 hours? The City Council chose that number to allow anyone who works a long workday to have time to catch the bus back home without being penalized.

Council member Brandon Elefante introduced the bill said he was motivated to introduce it because Honolulu is one of the only major cities without a one day pass.

Acting Department of Transportation Services Director Mark Kikuchi submitted written testimony in support of the bill in part to lessen the responsibilities of the drivers, so they can just concentrate on driving.

The new one day passes would likely be sold at retail outlets like 7-11, Foodland, Times Supermarket, and other retail outlets including places like here at the Kalihi Transfer Center.

With the D.T.S. supporting Bill 69 it appears likely Mayor Caldwell will sign off on it. If he does it could be as soon as this July that the new single day pass could take affect.