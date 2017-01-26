Deadline nears for HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program

The deadline is quickly approaching for a scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors in Hawaii.

The HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding all-around achievement by public and independent high school students. It measures success in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship.

Up to 15 scholarships valued at $5,000 each will be awarded to high school seniors graduating in 2017.

Applicants must be Hawaii high school seniors with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.75. They must also have played a league-sanctioned sport during at least one of their high school years and must be involved in community service activities. Special focus will be on student athletes in lower-profile sports.

Applications must be postmarked or received by HMSA or the Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) no later than Friday, Feb. 10.

In person:

Kaimuki High School Administrative Office

2705 Kaimuki Ave.

Honolulu, HI 96816

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

By mail:

HMSA Kaimana Scholarship

8-Comm

P.O. Box 860

Honolulu, HI 96808-0860

Scholarship applications are available on HMSA’s website here and HHSAA’s website here.