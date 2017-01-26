H-1 at Kapolei, Makakilo to close in both directions for emergency power line repair

The H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kualakai Parkway and Kamokila Boulevard interchanges will be closed by the state Department of Transportation on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 6-10 a.m. so that Hawaiian Electric crews can replace a high-voltage power line that fell during last weekend’s windstorm.

The closure was coordinated with the Hawaii Department of Transportation to minimize impacts to motorists, and the freeway will reopen earlier if the work is completed in less time.

The line, which crossed the freeway, fell the night of Jan. 21 after high winds damaged the poles that held it in place.

Hawaiian Electric is committing significant manpower to the project to ensure that the replacement of the line across the freeway is done as quickly as possible. Crews have already done site work and cut 6 to 8 hours off previous estimates of the time involved for repairs, provided the restringing work is done during the daylight hours. The highway closing would take much longer if the work were done at night.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to the community. We know there’s no good time to close the freeway but we worked with the Department of Transportation to choose a time that we hoped would be the least disruptive,” said Ron Cox, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president for operations. “We’re doing the work during the day so our crews can work safely and efficiently. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the many people who will be affected by the closure.”

The map below shows the section of the freeway – including access points to H-1 Freeway – that will be closed. Traffic will be detoured onto Kualakai Parkway and Farrington Highway.

Motorists should consider postponing travel or to expect delays. HPD special duty officers will provide traffic control through the detour. Signs will also be posted through the detour.

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates before, during and after the closure, including live updates on Facebook @HawaiianElectric and on Twitter @hwnelectric, #h1freewayclose.