Hawaii’s Kitchen: Just Tacos Mexican Grill

Just Tacos is a popular Mexican restaurant that actually serves a lot more than just tacos! Owner Rene Ortega and Chef Danny Ehia explains as they show us how to make their delicious Tequila Lime Shrimp dish.

 

 

TEQUILA-LIME SHRIMP

 

Yield: 1 serving

 

Olive Oil                                  1 tbsp.

Shrimp                                    6 pc.

Salt & Pepper                         1/8 tsp.

Garlic, sliced                           1 clove

Lime                                        ½ ea.

Tequila                                    1 oz

Butter, whole                         ¾ oz.

Cilantro, chopped fine          1 tsp.

Spanish Rice                           1 portion

 

Instructions:

  1. Place shrimp in small bowl, pour tequila over and let sit for 30sec while garlic is browning
  2. Heat olive oil.  Add garlic to brown (about 30 sec), add shrimp (w/o tequila)  salt and pepper.  Saute for 4 minutes.
  3. Squeeze in lime juice.  Saute for 3 minutes.
  4. Pour in tequila from bowl and flame to burn out alcohol.
  5. Add whole butter and work with tongs, removing pan from heat, until butter is well incorporated.
  6. Add cilantro.
  7. Place rice in center of triangle plate.  Place 5 pieces of shrimp around rice.  Place sixth piece of shrimp on rice.  Pour sauce from pan on and around shrimp. Finish with a few drops of lime juice over shrimp.  (no more than 5-7 drops total)

