Hawaii’s Kitchen: Just Tacos Mexican Grill

Just Tacos is a popular Mexican restaurant that actually serves a lot more than just tacos! Owner Rene Ortega and Chef Danny Ehia explains as they show us how to make their delicious Tequila Lime Shrimp dish.
TEQUILA-LIME SHRIMP
Yield: 1 serving
Olive Oil 1 tbsp.
Shrimp 6 pc.
Salt & Pepper 1/8 tsp.
Garlic, sliced 1 clove
Lime ½ ea.
Tequila 1 oz
Butter, whole ¾ oz.
Cilantro, chopped fine 1 tsp.
Spanish Rice 1 portion
Instructions:
- Place shrimp in small bowl, pour tequila over and let sit for 30sec while garlic is browning
- Heat olive oil. Add garlic to brown (about 30 sec), add shrimp (w/o tequila) salt and pepper. Saute for 4 minutes.
- Squeeze in lime juice. Saute for 3 minutes.
- Pour in tequila from bowl and flame to burn out alcohol.
- Add whole butter and work with tongs, removing pan from heat, until butter is well incorporated.
- Add cilantro.
- Place rice in center of triangle plate. Place 5 pieces of shrimp around rice. Place sixth piece of shrimp on rice. Pour sauce from pan on and around shrimp. Finish with a few drops of lime juice over shrimp. (no more than 5-7 drops total)