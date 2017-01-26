McDonald’s of Hawaii: New Grand Mac & Mac Jr.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, McDonald’s is introducing two new sizes. The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. join the Big Mac burger lineup. The Mac Jr. has a single 100% beef patty and no middle bun, while the Grand Mac has more beef than the Big Mac and a larger toasted bun with sesame seeds. All sandwiches are made with 100% beef and a pinch of salt and pepper. Customers now have three options; they can choose the Big Mac burger that’s just right for them. The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. are now available at participating locations for a limited time.

Big Mac Sauce Giveaway

Great news! To get the word out about the two new sizes of the Big Mac, McDonald’s is giving away bottles of their Big Mac Special Sauce TODAY! 10,000 bottles are being given away at stores across the nation. To get your free bottle, go to McDonald’s of Keeaumoku, located at 910 Keeaumoku Street in Honolulu, TODAY between 11 a.m. and noon. Customers arriving for the sauce giveaway will be required to line up and will receive the bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce on a first-come, first-served basis. QUANTITIES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED. When a customer steps forward to receive the bottle of sauce, they must say the special code phrase, “There’s a Big Mac for That,” in order to receive the bottle of Big Mac Sauce. Recipients must be 18 years or older to receive the sauce. To help customers find Big Mac Special Sauce bottles, McDonald’s has released a Big Mac iMessage app that highlights the nearest restaurant where the limited-edition bottles will be available. Download the app on your smart phone for more info. To enable participation by people on the neighbor islands – McDonald’s of Hawaii will also be giving away Big Mac coupons on Facebook and Twitter TODAY from 11 a.m. to noon. The first 30 people who Tweet or post to their Facebook pages referencing the code!