Neuter Now program offers reduced-rate spay, neuter certificates

It will now cost you less to spay or neuter your pet.

The Neuter Now program, provided by the Hawaiian Humane Society and the City and County of Honolulu, offers reduced-rate spay and neuter certificates for cats and dogs.

Nineteen veterinary clinics on Oahu will provide reduced-rate sterilization through the program.

“The Hawaiian Humane Society is really pleased with the variety of veterinarians that are participating in Neuter Now this year. They are located island-wide, and it’s really because of their generosity that allows us to offer this reduced rate fee for spay and neuter,” said Suzy Tam, Hawaiian Humane Society. “We really hope that this establishes a lifelong relationship with your veterinarian and a lifelong health care for your pet.”

The cost is $40 for a male cat, $50 for a female cat, $125 for a male dog, and $150 for a female dog. The one-time fee covers the pre-surgery exam, anesthesia, and surgery.

Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cardholders pay a $20 flat rate for any cat or dog, however certificates must be purchased in person by the pet owner.

Each veterinarian determines the services provided and the cost of those services, so pet owners are encouraged to call participating clinics to inquire about any additional fees.

Click here for more information and a list of participating clinics.