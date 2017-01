Happy Chinese New Year from Primo Popcorn! For this week’s featured flavors, let’s visit our Asian side. Li Hing Pineapple has a pineapple flavored candy coating, dusted with that sweet plum powder. So uniquely Hawaii. Char Siu is the sweet pork. Just in time for Chinese New Year, but this rotational item will make its presence only a few times during the year.

