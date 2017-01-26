Rescued owl recovering thanks to good samaritans

A father and daughter were recognized on Thursday for helping to save an injured endangered pueo.

Earlier this month, 7-year-old Malia Rillamas and her dad Jonathon were in the car when they saw the owl crossing the road on the north shore. They pulled over and so did another man named Brian Smith. Together they called for help and stayed with the bird until officials arrived.

“My daughter being a real animal lover, she persuaded me to pull on the side. We stayed for about two hrs and assisted with the pueo and the rescue. Many other Hawaiians as far as us, we all believe pueo to be our aumakua, spiritual advisor or like a guardian angel, that watches over our family and friends,” said Jonathan Rillamas.

Thanks to their work the pueo is now recovering from its broken wing at the Aloha Animal Hospital.

Officials hope to release the bird back into the wild.