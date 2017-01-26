The Royal Hawaiian resort to open signature bakery

The Royal Hawaiian resort in Waikiki, affectionately known as the Pink Palace of the Pacific, is about to open its own bakery.

The Royal Hawaiian Bakery will open on Feb. 1 on the resort’s Coconut Lanai.

It will be open daily from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and offer baked goods such as banana bread, croissants, danishes, Big Island honey macadamia nut sticky buns, Royal monkey bread, Koloa pineapple-roasted coffee cake, Hawaiian vanilla custard brioche braids, assorted macarons, cinnamon Kouign-amann, haupia cream brioche, Royal Hawaiian signature pink snowballs, limited-edition coffee blends and gifts.

In celebration of the resort’s 90th anniversary, The Royal Hawaiian Bakery will also offer special commemorative tins for purchase.

Items are freshly baked by the resort’s patisserie team, led by executive pastry chef Carolyn Portuondo and pastry chef Quirino Domingo.