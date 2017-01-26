Women’s Legislative Caucus targets health care, sex assault, pay gap



Bills relating to health, sex assault, and equal pay are part of this year’s Women’s Legislative Caucus package.

On Thursday morning, lawmakers discussed the the proposed bills they want passed and resolutions they want adopted.

“(We’re) wanting to make sure that on the local level, we take care of our communities, make sure that there are those coverages provided here for women, for families, for our communities,” said Sen. Jill Tokuda.

The Hawaii Women’s Legislative Caucus has advocated for women, children and families for the last 20 years. It consists of female members from the state Senate and House and county councils.

Click here for a full list of official measures and see a summary below:

ACCESS TO QUALITY HEALTH CARE

HB663/SB501 Relating to Limited Service Pregnancy Centers

Requires all limited service pregnancy centers to disclose the availability of and enrollment information for reproductive health services. Establishes privacy and disclosure requirements for individual records and information. Authorizes civil penalties and civil actions for enforcement and remedy.

HB664/SB502 Relating to In Vitro Fertilization Insurance Coverage

Removes discriminatory requirements for mandatory insurance coverage of in vitro fertilization procedures to create parity of coverage for same-sex couples, unmarried women, and male-female couples for whom male infertility is the relevant factor.

HB665/SB503 Relating to Health Insurance for Victims of Sexual Violence

Requires health insurance coverage for case management services by licensed mental health providers for victims of sexual violence.

HB666/SB504 Relating to Controlled Substances

Limits initial prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines to a maximum of seven consecutive days.

HB667/SB505 Relating to Opioid Therapy Informed Consent Process

Requires an opioid therapy informed consent process agreement to be executed between a patient and any prescriber of opioids within the State under certain conditions. Requires the administrator of the narcotics enforcement division to develop and make available a template of an opioid therapy informed consent process agreement for use in the State. Specifies the contents of the template. Limits initial prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines to a maximum of seven consecutive days.

ADDRESSING AND REDUCING VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

HB668/SB506 Relating to Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits

Requires annual reporting to the legislature by the AG of statistical data pertaining to the testing of sexual assault evidence collection kits. Provides certain rights to sexual assault survivors. Institutes mandatory testing requirements in accordance with AG guidelines. Requires AG to report to 2018 legislature on the progress of implementing AG guidelines.

HB669/SB507 Relating to Domestic Abuse

Removes redundant investigating and reporting requirements of the Department of Human Services and the family courts in cases where temporary restraining orders are sought for alleged domestic abuse involving a family or household member who is a minor or incapacitated person.

HB670/SB508 Relating to Tax Credit

Creates the Hawaii Working Family Tax Credit, a refundable credit capped at 10 percent of the federal earned income tax credit.

HB671/SB509 Relating to Equal Pay

Prohibits enforced wage secrecy and retaliation or discrimination against employees who disclose, discuss, or inquire about their own or co-workers’ wages.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH AND SAFETY

HB672/SB510 Relating to Hawaii Keiki: Healthy and Ready to Learn Program

Formally establishes the Hawaii keiki: healthy and ready to learn program within the department of education. Establishes a special fund and appropriates $4,000,000 to expand and sustain the program.

HB673/SB511 Relating to Child Care Facilities

Requires DHS to publish reports of child care facility inspections and complaint investigations on DHS’s website. Creates an oversight committee for implementation of and compliance with publication requirements. Requires annual reporting to the Legislature. Makes an appropriation.

HB674/SB512 Relating to Child Care Providers

Requires all child care providers subject to regulation by the Department of Human Services to obtain and maintain liability insurance as a condition of licensure, temporary permission, or registration.

OTHER

HB675/SB513 Relating to Contraceptive Supplies

Authorizes pharmacists to prescribe and dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptive supplies to patients, regardless of a previous prescription from an authorized prescriber. Specifies requirements pharmacists must meet prior to prescribing and dispensing contraceptive supplies.

HB676/SB514 Relating to Human Papillomavirus Vaccine

Authorizes pharmacists to prescribe and administer the human papillomavirus vaccine to persons between eleven and seventeen years of age. Specifies requirements pharmacists must meet prior to administering the human papillomavirus vaccine.

HB677/SB515 Relating to In Vitro Fertilization Procedure Coverage

Amends insurance coverage requirements for in vitro fertilization to allow for expanded applicability.

HB678/SB516 Relating to Family Leave and Domestic Violence

Allows an employee to take family leave in addition to victim leave when the leave is related to domestic or sexual violence against the employee or the employee’s minor child. Requires an employee to submit certification related to domestic or sexual violence of the employee or the employee’s minor child. Requires employer confidentiality of information related to domestic or sexual violence against the employee or the employee’s minor child.

HB679/SB517 Relating to Domestic Violence Training for State and County Employees

Requires any state or county agency to provide domestic abuse intervention training to their personnel whose job duties require or may require intervention in a domestic abuse situation.

HB680/SB518 Relating to Intimate Partner Violence

Requires licensees under the board of barbering and cosmetology to complete a one-time, one-hour training program on intimate partner violence awareness and education.

HB681/SB519 Relating to Officer-involved Domestic Violence

Specifies that citizen complaints against a police officer that involve allegations of domestic abuse against a family or household member on the part of the police officer shall not be required to be in writing or sworn to by the complainant.

HB682/SB520 Relating to Police Commissions

Amends the composition of the county police commissions to require that three commissioners on each police commission have backgrounds, including equality for women, civil rights, and law enforcement, for the benefit of the public.

HB683/SB521 Relating to Paid Leave

Establishes a 6-week paid maternity and paternity leave policy for government employees to ensure that Hawaii’s working families are adequately supported during times of needing to provide care to a newborn or bond with a new child.

HB684/SB522 Relating to Safe Sleep Policy

Strengthens the safe sleep policy for child care facilities for children less than one year of age, including requiring placement of children on their backs for sleeping and establishing notice and annual training requirements; requires such facilities to report death of such a child to DHS.

HB685/SB523 Relating to Civil Actions for Sexual Offenses Against Minors

Allows a civil action for recovery of damages to be brought by persons subjected to sexual offenses as a minor against the person who committed the act at any time by repealing the statute of limitations. Repeals the period during which a victim of child sexual abuse may bring an otherwise time-barred civil action against the victim’s abuser or an entity with a duty of care, including the State and counties.