BIA-Hawaii Home and Building & Remodeling Show

The BIA-Hawaii 23rd annual Home Building & Remodeling Show is Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29th at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. More than 150 exhibitor booths will feature displays from Hawaii’s top contractors, suppliers, building industry experts and associates. At last year’s show we had over 24,000 attendees and more families are remodeling than ever before because many residents are moving into older family homes and adding rooms or refurbishing existing structures.

Go to www.biahawaii.org to see a listing of our FREE seminars and to get a coupon redeemable for $2.00 off one ticket to the show.

