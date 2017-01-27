Crews responding to water main break in Kakaako

Crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in the Kakaako area.
The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday on Auhahi Street near Ward Avenue.
Police have closed a portion of Auhahi Street.
