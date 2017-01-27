Foundation donates $1 million to library’s Korean language collection

The Hawaii State Public Library system is getting a very large donation, thanks to the Korean Library Foundation.

The founders of the organization just pledged $1 million to support the Korean language collection at the McCully-Moiliili Library.

At a ceremony at the governor’s office at the State Capitol Friday, Gov. Ige said “the Korean Library Foundation has been such a driving force, really enhancing our community by making Korean language materials available in the public library system.”

The donation will help to expand the library’s Korean language collection of hardcover books, e-books, magazines and DVDs.