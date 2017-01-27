Hakalau man arrested for terroristic threatening, firearms violations

East Hawaii detectives arrested a 50-year-old Hakalau man late Thursday afternoon as part of their investigation into a firearms incident earlier in the day in Puna.

John Rodrigues Jr. was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and six firearms violations. After conferring with prosecutors, police released Rodrigues pending further investigation.

Initially reported as “gunshots fired” in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in lower Puna at approximately 10 a.m., responding officers contacted a group of individuals near where the shots were reported and were able to determine that no shots had been fired, although firearms were involved in a confrontation.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and ask that anyone with information about this case call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Robert Almeida at 961-2386 or robert.almeida@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.