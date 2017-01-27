Herringbone Waikiki to hold job fair in early February

A new restaurant in the International Market Place, Herringbone Waikiki, will be holding a job fair from Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Ala Moana Hotel.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 7 and 9. Walk-ins will be welcome, no appointment necessary. Free parking is available at Ala Moana Center next door.

Wednesday’s fair on Feb. 8 will be by invitation only.

Herringbone Waikiki will be opening Spring 2017.

The restaurant will look to hire 70-90 applicants for positions ranging from restaurant manager, private events manager to bartenders, barbacks, bussers, food servers, host/hostess, food runners and all kitchen positions.

Herringbone will call Waikiki home to its fourth restaurant of the ocean-to-table concept helmed by chef Brian Malarkey, joining existing locations in Santa Monica and La Jolla, CA and Las Vegas, NV. To learn more about the restaurant, click here.