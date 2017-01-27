HONOLULU Family Magazine: Best of HONOLULU Family Voting plus the Winter Issue

HONOLULU Family Magazine is taking your nominations for the Best of HONOLULU Family awards. Vote for your favorites in categories like: Best Balloon Artist, Best Move Theater for Families, Best Family Luau and more. The voting deadline is January 31st. Go to www.honolulufamily.com to vote and be entered to win, one of 2 spa days at Heaven on Earth.

The winners will be announced in our Summer issue. They will celebrate all the winners at the Best of HONOLULU Festival in July. It’s a family-friendly free event with games, rides, food, shopping and more. Plus the current issue is full of great crafts and recipes you can make with your child as well as our annual Top Doctors and Best Dentists for kids listing.