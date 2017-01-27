Increased graduation rate, teacher retention among DOE’s strategic goals

The Hawaii Department of Education laid out its goals Friday to better help students succeed.

Education officials presented their strategic plan to lawmakers, which includes increasing the graduation rate to 86 percent by 2020 (versus 82 percent in 2016) and a 60-percent teacher retention rate (versus 52 percent in 2016).

Another goal is to incorporate more special-education students in general education classes for at least 80 percent of their day. Right now, that applies to 32 percent of special-education students. Officials hope to increase that to 51 percent by 2020.

“What’s occurring in Hawaii, for the most part, is they’re receiving their education not in a general classroom setting with appropriate modification and aid. They’re receiving their education in either pull-out sections or in a special-education dedicated classroom, and as the saying goes, special education is a program, not a place,” said Board of Education vice chair Brian De Lima. “The best practice is to have an inclusive setting, not to segregate and teach special-needs students in a separate or segregated way. Because eventually, what you want your special education students to be is members, productive members of the community, to live and work with their peers, and the best way to do that is to have them in an inclusive setting.”

The plan was approved by the Board of Education in December. View the full strategic plan here.

During Friday’s meeting, the DOE also gave an update on its search for a new superintendent.

Lawmakers questioned the board’s decision not to keep current superintendent, Kathryn Matayoshi, despite an annual performance evaluation that “exceeds expectations.”

“If I were applying for the job and I said what were the indicators and it was all this, and I’m going to walk into a situation that says, ‘Wow, even if you’re a great leader and you do great things, you still might not be around.’ That’s a very toxic environment,” said Rep. Roy Takumi, D, House education committee chair.

“One of the major problems that exists is the growing achievement gap and the inability to make progress with our struggling students,” De Lima said. “There was a belief at this point in our review of where we were going and the progress that was being made, there was a belief that it would be best to search and see if we could get an educational leader. … I think it’s important we find a leader who will instill confidence and is going to be supported by our 256 principals, because that’s really what it’s going to take.”

The next superintendent may have a lot of money to work with.

Gov. David Ige said in his State of the State address Monday that his budget proposal will reflect an increase in funding — more than $700 million in new schools, classrooms, science facilities, and repair and maintenance, as well as $150 million for university facilities, statewide.