Kahe Power Plant intake basin closed to public for repairs

By Published:
heco kahe plant

A rock wall and concrete walkway at the Kahe Power Plant intake basin that was damaged by recent high surf is closed to the public for repairs.

The Honolulu side of the intake basin has been barricaded and warning signs will be posted for the duration of the repairs, which could take several months to complete.

The public is advised to remain away from the area for their safety.

Power plant operations are not affected.

The intake basin draws ocean water into the power plant to cool equipment and has become a popular spot for local fisherman. Utility personnel already have alerted fishermen of the closure and repairs.

