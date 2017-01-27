Lawmaker seeks to triple fines for cell phone use while driving

Related Coverage Latest push to expand cell phone ban targets pedestrians, bicyclists

It could soon cost you much more in fines If you’re caught using your cellphone while driving.

A lawmaker wants to triple the distracted driving citation.

Right now, the penalty is $250. If Senate Bill 363 becomes law, it would cost $750. If you’re caught in a school zone, that amount goes up to $900.

“It is harsh,” acknowledged Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who introduced the bill and chairs the Senate transportation and energy committee, “and so we hope that they get the message that we’re going to — we’re serious about this.”

Last year, Honolulu police issued 10,464 citations for use of mobile electronic devices — that’s down from 13,666 citations issued in 2015.

As we previously reported, a Honolulu city councilman is pushing for even stricter cellphone laws.

Brandon Elefante wants to ban cellphones while crossing the street, and make it illegal to use your cellphone while riding a bicycle.

Similar measures have been introduced in the past, but failed.