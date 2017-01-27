Malls to celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend

Are you ready to usher in the Year of the Rooster?

You can join the festivities as two malls celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend with cultural activities and performances.

Here’s the schedule for Ala Moana Center:

Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.: Pole jumping at Centerstage by Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association

Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m.: Center-wide celebration with special appearances by the Narcissus Court, as well as Kung Fu demonstrations, dance performances by Phoenix Dance Chamber, and lion dancing throughout the center.

Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.: Meet the lion dancers at Centerstage. Families will have the chance to meet members from the Hawaii Lion Dance Association, learn about the history of lion dancing and take pictures.

Click here for more information.

Here is the schedule for International Market Place for both Jan. 28 and 29:

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Martial arts performance. Guests will enjoy a dynamic display of Chinese martial arts mastery. Guests are invited to learn techniques with experts on the Queen’s Court lawn after the demonstration.

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Lion dance and photo opportunity. Guests can see the performers in action as the lions visit merchants at International Market Place. Meet the lion dancers and enjoy an educational presentation on Chinese New Year.

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Traditional Chinese calligraphy. Guests can select a Chinese idiom and have it inscribed by traditional Chinese calligraphers on red paper, symbolizing good luck.

Click here for more information.