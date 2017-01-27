Missing person: Jay Hurley

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating Jay Hurley, who is suffering from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

He was last seen Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., sitting at a bus stop in the Waipahu area. Witnesses state that he may have caught a bus.

Family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

Hurley is 74, 6 feet tall, 180 lbs., and balding with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue striped shorts, a black/red jacket, and a blue/white baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jay Hurley is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.