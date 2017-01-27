Two men in critical condition following early morning crash in Lihue

Published:
kauai-island

A 27-year-old Lawai man and a 23-year-old Koloa man are in critical condition following a single-car crash that occurred at the intersection of Kaumualii Highway and Nawiliwili Road early Friday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 3 a.m., the Lawai man was turning from Nawiliwili Road onto the eastbound lane of Kaumualii Highway when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole along the highway fronting Burger King.

Both the driver and his passenger sustained critical injuries. The driver remains at Wilcox Hospital, but his 23-year-old passenger has since been medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

The white two-door Nissan sedan was totaled and had to be towed from the scene.

One lane of Nawiliwili Road and one lane of Kaumualii Highway were closed until approximately 6 a.m., while KPD’s Traffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation.

Personnel from KIUC and the state DOT also responded to the scene Friday morning to assess and repair damage to the utility pole and traffic signal.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

