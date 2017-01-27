Waikiki hotel receives second notice of violation

Related Coverage Waikiki hotel corrects violation after safety concerns

A Waikiki hotel is facing more problems with its renovation.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting issued Thursday another notice of violation to Polynesian Plaza.

The notice claims the hotel hired unlicensed workers. The general contractor and plumber have since left the project.

The hotel has been ordered to stop construction until a new general contractor and plumber are designated.

Late last month, the hotel was issued a notice of violation after the city found guests were staying there while it was under construction.