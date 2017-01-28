150 exhibitors fill the Blaisdell Center for annual BIA Home Building & Remodeling Show

home-building

You still have tomorrow to catch the BIA Home Building and Remodeling Show at the Blaisdell on Sunday.

The annual expo is touted as a one-stop shop for people remodeling or building a new home.

About 150 exhibitors filled the hall this weekend, businesses, suppliers, contractors, government agencies, plus seminars on new products, technologies.

This year, the expo will feature an exhibit on accessory dwelling units that includes someone from the Honolulu Dept. of Planning and Permitting.

Sunday is the last day, it runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

