A look at the White House inner circle of Donald Trump

(CNN) — As President Trump completes his first full week as America’s chief executive, we take a closer look at his White House inner circle.

The west wing is packed with a team of advisers with warring world views and often sharp elbows. In the midst of a tumultuous first week, it appears Trump is adopting a management style that suited him in business and helped him win the White House, and trying to apply it to Washington’s unwieldy bureaucracy.

Previous presidents have turned to their chief of staff to ensure order in the White House. While Trump has lavished praise on his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, he’s given equal authority to Steve Bannon, his chief strategist and senior counselor.

They’re joined in the White House by counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, someone Trump holds in high esteem.

Rounding out the team is senior adviser Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and husband of daughter Ivanka Trump. Kushner’s influence grew throughout the campaign and Trump trusts him completely.

Trump has a penchant for competing power centers and a variety of viewpoints. Taking a cue from his reality game show “The Apprentice,” that means the strongest proposal wins.

But the setup can also breed turf wars and internal rivalries. White House veterans like David Axelrod, who worked in the Obama administration, served up even stronger warnings, noting a muddled chain of command and staff spats can lead to severe consequences.

“There is a big difference between running the Trump organization or even the campaign and running the White House,” he said, “because the decisions and statements and actions a White House takes can have grave implications, mortal implications for people here and around the world.”