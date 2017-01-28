Armed robbery of Kapahulu convenience store caught on camera

A brazen daytime armed robbery at a Kapahulu convenience store was caught on camera and police are looking for the suspects.

We spoke with the store owner Saturday afternoon and he said he’s still shaken from having a gun pointed in his face, but he’s glad his family wasn’t hurt.

The video is scary to watch: A man wearing a red bandana over his face and armed with a handgun demands money from the register.

Store owner Yong Rae Cho tells KHON2 he had just opened his doors for business.

“Around 8 a.m. yesterday (Friday) morning, a guy came into my store holding a gun up to me,” he said. “I was fearful for my life, so I gave him all the money in the register.”

You can see in the surveillance video the suspect walks by the store and looks inside. Moments later, he walks in, covers his face and pulls the weapon from his waistband.

“In the past, there have been thefts, but this is the first time in my life that there was a gun involved, so I was just caught off guard, like a deer in headlights,” Cho said. “I thought about my family and didn’t want anything to happen to them, so I gave him all the money in the register.”

It turns out the suspect wasn’t alone. Cho saw him flee the store in a white Nissan that was waiting around the corner.

“The reason why I followed him was to make sure he left the area, and saw he got into a car. I wrote down the license number and made sure he was gone.”

Cho went to check on his family who was in their home close to the store and then he called police.

Folks living nearby said this is the store that everyone comes to and they’re shocked that something like this happened so close to home.

“It’s very scary,” said Chelsea Clark. “We have kids in this area, they walk to and from school. They actually walk to this store by themselves sometimes, so it’s definitely very scary.”

Cho’s son Hyun-jin says “every people in Hawaii is really nice, so I didn’t expect there was the armed robbery. Many customers are telling me get a gun, but I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

The family is hoping someone will recognize the suspect’s face or his clothing. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie and a black cap with the letters RVCA.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Honolulu police.