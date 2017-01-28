Confusion, worry and outrage boil over Muslim-majority countries’ travel ban to US

Related Coverage President Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists

(AP) — President Donald Trump says his crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries “is not a Muslim ban.”

A day after signing an executive order implementing the ban immediately, Trump says it’s “working out very nicely.”

But confusion, worry and outrage boiled over Saturday as airlines blocked people from traveling to the United States and legal challenges were mounted.

Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The U.S. refugee program is suspended for 120 days.

That forced airlines to tell some customers they couldn’t proceed on flights to the U.S.

An Iraqi who was detained overnight at a New York City airport because of the ban has called America “the land of freedom” after being released from custody.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army when it invaded Iraq in 2003. Later he was a contract engineer for the U.S.

He was granted permission to relocate to the U.S., but was detained along with another traveler from Iraq after arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport Friday night.

Lawyers petitioned a federal court early Saturday to let them go. Two Democratic U.S. Representatives, Nydia Velazquez and Jerrold Nalder, were at the airport trying to get 11 other detainees released.

After he was freed Saturday, Darweesh told a waiting crowd that “America is the greatest nation, the greatest people in the world.”

In Somalia, people reacted with dismay and warnings that countries could retaliate against the United States’ new immigration and visa policies with restrictive policies of their own.

“I am shocked beyond words. This will mean that my new husband will never be able to join me in the U.S.,” said Fatima Ashkir, a Somali-American woman from Florida who came to Mogadishu to marry her Somali boyfriend.

Others say they are not surprised at President Trump’s executive order.

“His intentions of hurting rather than to help were clear from the very beginning,” said Ahmed Abdullahi, a university student in Mogadishu. “But you have to know that this will have a serious effect on relations between Americans and the Muslim world. A tit-for-tat response by Muslim countries, in which Americans could be barred from entering countries affected, is likely to be seen.”

Malala Yousafzai, shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012 to stop her campaigning for girls’ education and co-winner of the 2014 Nobel peace prize, says she is heart-broken by the president’s executive order.

The order Friday suspends a program that saw around 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice resettled in the U.S. last year. Trump indefinitely blocked people fleeing Syria’s civil war, and imposed a 90-day ban on U.S. entry from seven Muslim majority nations.

In a statement Saturday, Yousafzai implores Trump “not to turn his back on the world’s most defenseless children and families.”

Refugees and immigrants, she says, have “helped build your country.” Trump’s mother was born in Scotland.

The International Rescue Committee called President Trump’s suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program a “harmful and hasty” decision.

In a statement issued late Friday night after the suspension was announced, IRC President David Miliband said, “America must remain true to its core values. America must remain a beacon of hope.”

The IRC statement declared that the U.S. vetting process for prospective refugees is already robust — involving biometric screening and up to 36 months of vetting by “12 to 15 government agencies.”

Miliband praised The United States’ record as a resettlement destination and said, “This is no time for America to turn its back on people ready to become patriotic Americans.”