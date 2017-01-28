Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Margaret Byrnes

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking for a woman who’s wanted on two warrants in connection with shoplifting at Nordstrom Rack.

They are looking for Margaret Byrnes.

“On April 7, 2015, at about 2:40 p.m., a female entered Nordstrom Rack and was observed on Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) randomly selecting items and wasn’t even looking at prices and was placing them into a Nordstrom bag that she had brought in,” said CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett.

But employees were keeping an eye on her.

“The loss prevention officers watched her, followed her, and she went into the dressing room, and when she came out they checked the dressing room and found that it was empty, so she still had all her items. She exited the store without making payment, and was stopped and detained and identified as Byrnes, and arrested for theft in the second degree,” Buffett added.

She’s now wanted on two $25,000 warrants for not following the terms of her probation.

“She has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu and Kailua area,” Buffett said.

If you know where Margaret Byrnes is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.