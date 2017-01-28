Injured hiker rescued from Maunawili Falls Trail

Honolulu Fire Dept. personnel responded to a call of an injured hiker at the Maunawili Falls Trail Saturday.

The first unit arrived at 12:26 p.m. to find that an adult male in his 20s had injured his back after a jump at the falls. Personnel proceeded up the trail and located the patient at 12:44 p.m.

The patient was secured and air lifted to a landing zone located at Maunawili Community District Park. The patient’s care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel at 1:07 p.m.

The HFD recommends the following hiking safety tips:

  • Know your capabilities. Compare your level of fitness, ability and experience with the trail description. Be practical and realistic.
  • Avoid unnecessary risks such as climbing waterfalls or jumping from waterfalls.

