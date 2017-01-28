Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway on North Shore for next two weekends

There will be single lane closures on Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore over the next two weekends for the Kamehameha Highway Resurfacing project.

The roadwork schedule is as follows:

On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closure duration 15 hours), the westbound lane will be closed at the Kuilima Drive intersection.

From 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 (closure duration 39 hours). the westbound lane will be closed at Waialee Bridge, between Kaunala Street and Pahipahialua Street.

In February, from 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, through 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 (closure duration 39 hours), eastbound lanes will be closed at the Kuilima Drive intersection and at Waialee Bridge, between Pahipahialua Street and Kaunala Street.

Construction crews will be excavating and installing concrete slabs to maintain the structural longevity of the bridges in the area.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed by using the remaining open lane.

Conducting the repairs over a continuous period on the weekend, instead of splitting it up on weekdays, will save a week of additional lane closures. The two weekends of work are estimated to save two weeks from the project schedule.

Electronic message boards have been posted to inform motorists of the closures. Emergency vehicles have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

Roadwork is weather permitting.