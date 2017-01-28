Police search for suspect in reported sex assault at Stan Sheriff Center

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect after a reported sexual assault on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus Saturday night.

Campus security reports at about 7:45 p.m., a female was coming out of a bathroom at the Stan Sheriff Center when a man in his 30s groped her, then ran off.

The incident occurred when a basketball game was in progress.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall with an average to slim build, light complexion, short wavy hair, no beard, wearing dark pants and a blue collared shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.