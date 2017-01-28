Possible head-on collision near Makua Cave leaves 4 seriously injured

Emergency Medical Services says four people are seriously hurt after a possible head-on collision near Makua Cave in Makaha Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Farrington Highway.

Police say two vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles overturned.

Those injured include a 22-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, a 21-year-old male and a 34-year-old male.

No word what lead to the crash, but police closed down Farrington Highway in both directions in the area to investigation.

Stay with KHON2.com for more updates to this story.