Snared wild boar hampers response to medical emergency in Pearl City

By Published:
honolulu-fire-logo-over-background

Honolulu Fire Dept. personnel found an unexpected surprise in their attempt to respond to a medical emergency in Pearl City Saturday.

It was reported that a man in his 70s was having a medical emergency while tending his garden approximately 150 feet down a hill behind his home on Aapi Place.

The first unit arrived on scene at 10 a.m., but HFD personnel encountered difficulties getting to the man due to a snared wild boar located next to him. They finally were able to safely reach him and move him away from the wild boar.

The patient was transported up the hill to EMS at 10:37 a.m. No other injuries were reported. There is no word on what happened to the boar.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s