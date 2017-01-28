Snared wild boar hampers response to medical emergency in Pearl City

Honolulu Fire Dept. personnel found an unexpected surprise in their attempt to respond to a medical emergency in Pearl City Saturday.

It was reported that a man in his 70s was having a medical emergency while tending his garden approximately 150 feet down a hill behind his home on Aapi Place.

The first unit arrived on scene at 10 a.m., but HFD personnel encountered difficulties getting to the man due to a snared wild boar located next to him. They finally were able to safely reach him and move him away from the wild boar.

The patient was transported up the hill to EMS at 10:37 a.m. No other injuries were reported. There is no word on what happened to the boar.