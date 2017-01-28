Sounds of music begin to fill new concert hall at Kawananakoa Middle School

Less than two years after being demolished, the sounds of music are filling the new air-conditioned concert hall and theater at Kawananakoa Middle School.

The school held a blessing this week for the state-funded, $15 million project which includes a concert hall and a small, separate 100-seat theater.

Seventh grader Jacobe Agcaoli enthusiastically said “oh, I think the auditorium is great. Tt’s really going to help us so we don’t have to move and transport all the stuff to different auditoriums at different schools, like McKinley.”

“So our vision is for the facility to be not just for our school events, but also open to community events where people can come in,” said band director Jason Chin.

Chin says the school is still fundraising for moveable seating platforms so it can reconfigure the theater as a performance dictates.

The concert hall and theater’s grand opening will be Saturday, February 25, which coincides with the school’s 90th anniversary, and will feature a concert by Kalapana.