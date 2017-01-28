South Carolina preemie, born at 22 weeks, defies odds

(WBTV/CNN) — A baby in South Carolina, born at 22 weeks, was only given a 10 percent chance of living. His mother was heartbroken but kept faith he would somehow make it.

So imagine the joy she felt when she brought him home with none of the conditions that doctors expected he might have.

Eighteen weeks into her first pregnancy, doctors told Morgan Crenshaw the little baby boy she had already named most likely wouldn’t survive.

“You have to remain hopeful, and you have to pray, and that’s what I did,” she said.

Only four weeks later — far too soon and far too small — little Sebastian Marcellus was born. But the odds were still stacked so high against him.

“They thought once he made it that he would be on oxygen for a long time, after his due date,” Crenshaw said. “We’d come home on oxygen and probably would come home on a feeding tube, may have been blind, may have been deaf.”

The baby who was supposed to be tangled in tubes and struggling with a host of disabilities came home today with none of those things.

Sebastian was released from the hospital, fittingly enough, on what was supposed to be his birthday.

“It’s awesome, it really is,” his mother said. “I think he’s destined for great things, he really is. He has a purpose, he’s strong.”

Crenshaw hopes her son’s story of survival will inspire other parents of preemies to never underestimate the might of even the smallest of spirits.