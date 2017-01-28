Two visitors pulled from South Maui waters, one fatality

On Thursday, Jan. 26, fire and ocean safety crews responded to two ocean-related water accidents in South Maui within the span of an hour.

At 11:18 a.m., Kihei firefighters responded to Poolenalena Beach, also known as Chang’s Beach, in Makena for a female pulled from the ocean.

Two ocean safety lifeguards from Makena Beach Park arrived at 11:24 a.m. and took over CPR from bystanders on the beach. Paramedics and firefighters arrived a short time later and continued advanced life-saving measures.

Despite all concerted efforts, however, the woman died at the scene.

The woman was reportedly standing in the water near shore and was overcome by head-high sized shorebreaks. She became unresponsive and beach onlookers eventually pulled her out of the water and began CPR.

The woman was a visitor in her 60s. Her hometown was not available.

Earlier that day, at 10:44 a.m., a Kahului engine company temporarily assigned in the Wailea area, responded to the Wailea Beach fronting the Four Seasons Resort for a male that had been pulled from the ocean.

Firefighters were on scene at 10:50 a.m. and took over CPR from two bystanders. Paramedics arrived a short time later and continued advanced life-saving measures until the man regained a pulse.

The 76-year-old male visitor was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. His hometown was not available.