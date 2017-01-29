Brown Water Advisory issued for Honolua and Honokahua bays

Published:
Honokahua Bay (Photo courtesy Tamara Paltin)
Honokahua Bay (Photo courtesy Tamara Paltin)

A Brown Water Advisory has being issued for Honolua Bay and Honokahua Bay, Maui, due to heavy rains.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all waters may be affected, but if the water is brown, stay out and continue to practice good personal hygiene.

Follow up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

