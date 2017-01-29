Coast Guard seeks public’s help locating owner of kayak found near Maunalua Bay

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found in Maunalua Bay Sunday.

The blue tandem kayak, labeled Cobra Tandem, was found approximately one mile offshore Aina Haina.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received notification from a good Samaritan stating they found the kayak unmanned and adrift at approximately 11:30 a.m.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for possible people in the water.