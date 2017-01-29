The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for most islands until 6 p.m. Monday.

Surf is 15 to 20 feet, rising to 20 to 30 feet later today through Monday along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf is 8 to 12 feet, rising to 15 to 20 feet later today through Monday along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.

A large north-northwest swell will fill in later today and reinforce the lingering northwest swell. Surf along north and west facing shores of most smaller islands will rise to heights well above the warning level criteria Sunday night through Monday.

Expect ocean water to occasionally sweep across portions of beaches, with very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents.

Overwash onto vulnerable roadways will be possible, especially around the times of high tide tonight into Monday.

Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors, making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Sunday, with surf 5 to 8 feet. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.