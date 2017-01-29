Honolulu protesters join nationwide movement of outrage over immigrant travel ban

Turmoil continued Sunday over President Trump’s new immigration policy with travelers being detained at airports across the country.

There were protests there in several cities, including Honolulu.

Part of the president’s executive order of a travel ban that was signed Friday was halted Saturday night in an order by a federal judge.

Responding in a statement released on Facebook Sunday, Trump said that “this is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. … My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as president, I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”

President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway said the federal judge’s decision doesn’t really affect the executive order “because the executive order is meant to be prospective. It’s preventing, not detaining, so you are talking over 325,000 people from overseas came into this country just yesterday through our airports. (Out of that number), you are talking about 300 and some who have been detained or are prevented from gaining access to an aircraft in their home countries and must stay for now, that’s one percent. So I think in terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders of our people, it’s a small price to pay.”

Regardless, there’s outrage nationwide about the order, and protesters here in Hawaii joined the nationwide movement by gathering at the international arrivals area of the Honolulu International Airport Sunday.

The ACLU Hawaii chapter was also present at the protest.

Earlier Sunday, a joint statement was released by a group of state attorneys general that included the support of Hawaii AG Doug Chin. They are “committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

In response, Gov. David Ige himself issued a statement on immigration to the United States:

I have been in contact with Attorney General Doug Chin regarding several orders issued by the federal courts in the last 24 hours. We believe these orders apply to all U.S. international airports, including those in Honolulu and Kona, and expect legal travelers to this country to be welcomed in Hawaii without being detained unlawfully by the federal government. Refugees entering the United States are screened by the National Counterterrorism Center, FBI, Defense and State departments, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Refugees fleeing from war and persecution seek, simply, a better life. Hawaii has a proud history as a place immigrants of diverse backgrounds can achieve their dreams through hard work. Many of our people also know all too well the consequences of giving in to fear of newcomers. The remains of the internment camp at Honouliuli are a sad testament to that fear. We must remain true to our values and be vigilant where we see the worst part of history about to be repeated.