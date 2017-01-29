Injured hiker rescued from Kaau Crater Loop Trail

Related Coverage Injured hiker rescued from Maunawili Falls Trail

For the second consecutive day this weekend, Honolulu Fire personnel had to rescue an injured hiker after falling from a waterfall, this time from the Kaau Crater Loop Trail Sunday.

Personnel had to do a similar rescue Saturday at the Maunawili Falls Trail.

The first unit arrived at 11:56 a.m. Sunday at the Kaau Crater Loop Trail on a report that a male in his 20s had sustained injuries to his hip and back after falling approximately 30 feet from a waterfall.

HFD personnel proceeded up the trail, located the patient at 12:33 p.m., and assessed and treated the patient. Air 1 also inserted HFD personnel at the patient’s location.

The patient was stabilized, packaged and airlifted to a landing zone at Palolo District Park and transferred to EMS personnel. No other injuries were reported.