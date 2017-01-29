Manoa Japanese Language School raises funds at community fair

The new year was still being celebrated at the Manoa Japanese Language School Sunday at its second annual New Year Community Fair.

The family event included cultural entertainment, keiki games, vendors and food.

Proceeds help the 107-year-old school with maintenance, beautification projects and programs.

The school offers after-school programs in Japanese language, judo, aikido, ballet and Kumon learning classes.

Akemi Simon, president of the school’s board of directors, said that last year the first community fair raised $3,000 and is hoping for at least that and maybe more this year.