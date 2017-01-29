Road Work for the Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 3

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA TO PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and the H-1/H-2 Split for Zipper Lane maintenance.

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Alternating lane closures in both directions between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange for pavement marking installations.

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between the Airport Off-Ramp (Exit 16) and the Paiea Street On-Ramp for utility installations.

KAPOLEI

Sunday night through Friday morning: Two lane closures in both directions at the Makakilo Drive Overpass for the rail project.

Westbound lanes closed from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Eastbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Tuesday: Left lane closure on the Hickam AFB/Pearl Harbor Off-Ramp (Exit 15B) from the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

WAIPAHU

Sunday night through Friday morning: Two lane closures in both directions at the Managers Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

Westbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Two to three lanes closed in the westbound direction between the Waipahu Off-Ramp (Exit 8B) and the Military Access Road Overpass for pavement marking installations.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Managers Drive Overpass for guardrail improvements.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

WAHIAWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday: Left lane closure in both directions in the vicinity of Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

WAIPIO

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Lane closure in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Closure of the westbound Kamehameha Highway On-Ramp to the freeway in the eastbound direction for the rail project.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

9:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the Fort Barrette Road intersection for maintenance work.

MAKAHA

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Upena Street and Makau Street for maintenance work.

MAKAHA TO WAIANAE

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in the eastbound direction between Kili Drive and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

WAIALUA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Roving closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

9 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Maiuu Road and Ala Hema Street for maintenance work.

WAIPAHU

Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Kahualii Street and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass for the rail project.

Westbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Road for paving work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

AINA HAINA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaai Street and Waa Street for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the northbound direction between Makai Pier and Bell Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway for the rail project.

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for bridge railing work. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kuilima Drive and Marconi Road for utility installations.

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday: Right lane closure in both directions between Enos Road and Pualalea Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions approximately 900 feet east of Charlie Road for guardrail installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

LAIE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Kahikole Place and Pounder’s Beach for maintenance work.

LAIE TO HAUULA

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between Hale Laa Boulevard and Puhuli Street for maintenance work.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Kuala Street Intersection for the rail project.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in the eastbound direction between Arizona Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

PUPUKEA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kaunala Street for road repaving. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Kuilima Drive Intersection for excavating work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Avocado Street and Olive Street for maintenance work.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in the southbound direction between Lumiaina Street and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: One to two lane closures in both directions between School Street and Kalihi Street for road repairs.

KALIHI

8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Alternating lane closures in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Emmeline Place for paving work.

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between School Street and Emmeline Place for survey work and road repairs.

KALIHI TO KANEOHE

9:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway for tunnel lighting replacements.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road for underground utility maintenance.

KALIHI

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Ohohia Street for utility installations.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnel for maintenance work.

NUUANU

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive for maintenance work.

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Castle Junction for maintenance work.

9:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the Waokanaka Street intersection for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Cooke Street and Punchbowl Street for underground utility maintenance.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving shoulder closure on Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kalakaua Avenue and Ena Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Kamakee Street for maintenance work.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closures in the westbound direction at the Kamehameha Highway Intersection for the rail project.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions at the Puohala Street Intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA BEACH

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Anonui Street and Farrington Highway for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between Bascule Bridge and Makepono Street for maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure through Friday between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KEEAUMOKU STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the H-1 Freeway Underpass for maintenance work.

— McCULLY STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Dole Street and Bingham Street for maintenance work.

— NORTH KING STREET —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday: Left turn lane closure at Ola Lane in the eastbound direction for utility installations.

— OLOMEA STREET —

HONOLULU

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Palama Street and Houghtailing Street for maintenance work.

— WAOKANAKA STREET —

NUUANU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions for maintenance work.