Woman dies from injuries from crash on Waialua Beach Road

A woman died from her injuries from a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Waialua Beach Road just west of Haleiwa Road.

The call came in to police at 10:15 p.m. A vehicle containing a 35-year-old male driver from Waialua and a 25-year-old female passenger was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and veered into westbound lanes on Waialua Beach Road, went into a front yard of a residence and struck a tree.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where she died.

The driver also taken to an area hospital, but in serious condition. He was later arrested for negligent homicide and driving under the influence.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

This marks the third traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to three the same time last year.