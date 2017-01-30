Ask a Specialist: Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy

By Published:
queens

If you or someone you know has cancer, find out how cancer is being treated with Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy.  Learn more with Dr. Shane Morita, Medical Director of Surgical Oncology at The Queen’s Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Network® Certified Physician, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about treatments such as Immunotherapy and Biological Therapy, and about cancer screenings, clinical trials, services, the Queen’s Cancer Survivorship program and more, go to queensmedicalcenter.org/cancer.  Or call 691-8777.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s